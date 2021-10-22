Hawaii health officials to authorize booster doses for Moderna, J&J vaccines
Hawaii health officials to authorize booster doses for Moderna, J&J vaccines
Nina Wu - Honolulu Star-Advertiser
10/22/21
The Hawaii Department of Health today said it will authorize booster doses for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the state according to federal guidelines.
Read Full Story on staradvertiser.com
