Hawaii Volcanoes National Park prepares for big crowds as Kilauea erupts anew
.
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park prepares for big crowds as Kilauea erupts anew
Rosemarie Bernardo - Honolulu Star-Advertiser
9/30/21
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is beefing up staffing as they anticipate thousands of people will head to Kilauea to view the lava eruption at the Halemaumau Crater.
Read Full Story on staradvertiser.com
