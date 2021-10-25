Henderson County's Hallie Mattingly, MacKenzie Webb qualify for state cross country meet
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Dungeness Crab Season Could be Delayed Again this Year
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Whatcom’s youngest residents seeing highest COVID infection rates since school started
Though COVID cases drop in Whatcom, these 2 regions continue to see high infection rates
Dungeness Crab Season Could be Delayed Again this Year
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Dungeness Crab Season Could be Delayed Again this Year
Happening Halloween weekend: Pet fun in Cocoa, mayhem in Cocoa Beach, treats in Titusville
Classic whodunit based on board game comes to Meadow Brook stage
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Henderson County's Hallie Mattingly, MacKenzie Webb qualify for state cross country meet
Kevin Patton - The Gleaner (Henderson, KY) on MSN.com
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
Henderson County senior Hallie Mattingly fought off a season full of injuries to finish fourth in Saturday’s 3-A First Region cross country meet.
Read Full Story on thegleaner.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
4 suspects arrested in connection to string of armed robberies at Louisville Metro businesses
New Release: HIRSCH Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Op-Ed: It's time to tackle Kentucky's workforce crisis
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL