Here are Thursday's Green Bay area sports results
Here are Thursday's Green Bay area sports results
Green Bay Press-Gazette - Green Bay Press-Gazette on MSN.com
9/30/21
PULASKI 3, BAY PORT 1. SUAMICO - The Red Raiders defeated the Pirates 25-23, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22. Emily Bruss led Pulaski with 38 assists
Read Full Story on greenbaypressgazette.com
