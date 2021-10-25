Hornets pull away in fourth quarter to beat Nets, start 3-0 for first time
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
This Stamford educator teaches with 'grace, love and determination.' That's how she earned a national award.
Letter: In Support Of Robert Alves For Danbury Mayor
Hartford leaders work to revitalize city after pandemic impact
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Christopher Walken: ‘I’m not disturbed. I pay my bills. I’ve been married for 55 years...’
District D Common Council candidates share views in League forum
Fairfield University Board Extends President's Contract
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Late-night complaints lead to four arrests, seizure of ghost gun in Waterbury
Christopher Walken: ‘I’m not disturbed. I pay my bills. I’ve been married for 55 years...’
Health spending to rise by another £11bn in Budget just weeks after NHS was handed £12bn
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Late-night complaints lead to four arrests, seizure of ghost gun in Waterbury
Capitol Report: State rep. accused of defrauding West Haven of CARES Act funds; Democratic state senator in hot water over campaign funds
Sightlines: It’s not critical race theory — it’s teaching for life.
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Budget 2021 news – live: ‘Impossible to know’ when NHS backlog will be cleared as Sunak pledges £6bn in funding
Obituary: Daniel and Judith Fitzmaurice of Milford
She grew up in Hamden. Now Zakiya Dalila Harris is author of the bestseller 'The Other Black Girl'
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Hornets pull away in fourth quarter to beat Nets, start 3-0 for first time
Associated Press - NBC Sports
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
Kevin Durant was hot but James Harden was not, the Hornets hung around the game then pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Nets.
Read Full Story on nba.nbcsports.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Lakers overcame Ja Morant, Grizzlies for 1st win of season
Hornets pull away and beat Nets for first 3-0 start
Amid 1-2 start, Kevin Durant says 'of course' Brooklyn Nets have enough to win without Kyrie Irving
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL