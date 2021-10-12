Hospital mourns cardiologist killed in Santee plane crash
Hospital mourns cardiologist killed in Santee plane crash
Domenick Candelieri - Fox 5 San Diego
10/12/21
A cardiologist who worked in Arizona was killed Monday when his plane crashed in a Santee neighborhood, his employer confirmed.
Read Full Story on fox5sandiego.com
