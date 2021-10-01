[]
House GOP backs Navajo Nation opposition to Biden drill ban
House Republican leadership in New Mexico today announced their support of the 24th Navajo Nation Council's opposition to President Biden's and Speaker Pelosi's drilling ban. Hidden in the $3.5 trillion social welfare and climate change bill is a secretive "threat" to the livelihoods of Navajo tribal members according to a report from the Washington Times article from September 30 highlighting the letter from the Navajo Nation Council.