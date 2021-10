Houston Astros even the ALCS at 2-2, scoring 7 runs in the 9th inning for a 9-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox

José Altuve hit a tying home run in the eighth inning and the Houston Astros offense awakened with seven runs in the ninth Tuesday night as they came back to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-2, evening the American League Championship Series at two games apiece.