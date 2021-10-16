Houston deputy killed, 2 more injured in ambush attack: 'Shot from behind'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Charles Thompson Helps His Chester Panthers Players Beat Crazy Odds
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Charles Thompson Helps His Chester Panthers Players Beat Crazy Odds
Zuckett, Shingleton, Delahanty, Reis named Stark County Cross Country Runners of the Week
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Houston deputy killed, 2 more injured in ambush attack: 'Shot from behind'
Peter Aitken - Fox News on MSN.com
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
Three Texas deputy constables were shot in an "ambush attack" early Saturday morning that killed at least one of them.
Read Full Story on foxnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Falling Gently into the World of Naudline Pierre at the Dallas Museum of Art
Holocaust Museum Head Blames New Texas Law, Not School Official, for 'Opposing View' Remark
Mike Siegel: Potential McConaughey candidacy a 'sideshow' in Texas governor race
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL