Houston Texans LT Laremy Tunsil to have thumb surgery, could miss four weeks
Houston Texans LT Laremy Tunsil to have thumb surgery, could miss four weeks
Sarah Barshop - ESPN
10/14/21
Texans left tackle could miss four weeks after having surgery on his left thumb Thursday, coach David Culley said.
