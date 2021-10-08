Houston Thomas' career-best night leads Servite football to win over Santa Margarita
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
NASA Armstrong marks 75 years of innovation
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
NASA Armstrong marks 75 years of innovation
Our 'church' is at risk
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Houston Thomas' career-best night leads Servite football to win over Santa Margarita
Steve Fryer - Orange County Register
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
The senior runs for 193 yards and three TDs on his 19th birthday as the Friars enjoy a decisive victory over the No. 4-ranked Eagles in the Trinity League.
Read Full Story on ocregister.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Arizona police release new documents from investigation into Charles Vallow's death
A brief history of Latter-day Saint temple announcements
Arizona State vs Stanford Prediction, Game Preview
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL