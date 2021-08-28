Houston veteran dies of treatable illness after waiting hours for ICU bed
Houston veteran dies of treatable illness after waiting hours for ICU bed
Jacob Rascon - Click2Houston
8/28/21
Join the Community
shares
Houstonian Daniel Wilkinson, who served two deployments in Afghanistan, died of treatable gallstone pancreatitis on Sunday after waiting seven hours for an ICU bed.
Read Full Story on click2houston.com
