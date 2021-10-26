How California has reacted to the Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting
How California has reacted to the Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting
Justin Ray Oct. 26, 2021
10/26/21
shares
shares
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally killed by a prop gun shot by actor and producer Alec Baldwin. The tragedy has had reverberations in California.
Read Full Story on latimes.com
