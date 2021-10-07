How did redistricting shift York County districts for Maine House and Senate? 6 takeaways
How did redistricting shift York County districts for Maine House and Senate? 6 takeaways
Steven Porter - Seacoastonline.com
10/7/21
Maine was one of the first states to finish redrawing the boundaries of its state and federal legislative districts in light of 2020 Census numbers.
Read Full Story on seacoastonline.com
