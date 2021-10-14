How Two Offseason Decisions Bolstered the Alabama Softball Roster
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
How Two Offseason Decisions Bolstered the Alabama Softball Roster
Katie Windham - Sports Illustrated on MSN.com
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Patrick Murphy headed to the transfer portal to add some experienced players, and one senior decided to return for her fifth year to join Team 26.
Read Full Story on si.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
25 standout schools in Alabama
After prisons, what's next for Alabama with American Rescue Plan funds?
Fort McClellan toxins, USFL reboot, retiring lawmaker: Down in Alabama
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL