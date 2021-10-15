HSHS raises minimum wage to $15 an hour
HSHS raises minimum wage to $15 an hour
Maxwell Cotton - WEAU on MSN.com
10/15/21
Hospital Sisters Health System announced Friday it’s raising pay for about 3,000 employees. Half of those receiving a raise make less than 15 an hour, which will be its new minimum wage.
Read Full Story on weau.com
