Hundreds gather in Jackson to rally against medical mandates
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Despite New Orleans' garbage crisis, LaToya Cantrell a lock for reelection, survey says
Nick Cannon Reveals Mariah Carey Was Mad After Giving This Gift To Their Twins
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Protestors say they’re fighting for medical freedom at Saturday’s ‘No Vaccine Mandate’ rally
Barry Berthelot named 2021 Civic Cup winner for service in Lafayette
James Gill: Louisiana's constitution is ten times longer than the U.S. Constitution. Here's why.
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Shots fired as stolen vehicle suspect leads deputies on wild chase through Metairie
Suspect crashes a stolen vehicle into Metairie home after high speed chase
Two killed, including police officer, in Louisiana shooting
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
How Louisiana's 'pilot program' could change how states handle post-storm housing
Shots fired as stolen vehicle suspect leads deputies on wild chase through Metairie
Suspect crashes a stolen vehicle into Metairie home after high speed chase
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
The 45th annual Red River Revel Festival comes to an end
3 quick takeaways from the Saints rebound win in Washington
Playmakers season opener debuts play written by Louisiana newcomer
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Hundreds gather in Jackson to rally against medical mandates
Jailen Leavell - WJTV
10/9/21
Join the Community
shares
Hundreds gathered near the state capitol to rally in support of medical freedom on Saturday. It was a family-friendly rally that kicked off with a speech from
Read Full Story on wjtv.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
6 Amazing Pumpkin-Carving Ideas for Every Skill Level
The Definitive Ranking of the Best Halloween Episodes of 'The Office'
What Does Domestic Violence Actually Look Like?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL