'Hundreds' of Massachusetts State Police face being fired over vaccine mandate
Joe Dwinell - Boston Herald
10/7/21
A group of state police troopers and commanders have hired a Boston law firm as “hundreds” in the agency face being fired for not taking the coronavirus vaccine.
Read Full Story on bostonherald.com
