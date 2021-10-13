Huntsville-Area Unemployment Rate Increases: Latest Data
Huntsville-Area Unemployment Rate Increases: Latest Data
Local Data - Patch
10/13/21
The latest available local unemployment figures are for August; that rate increased over July in the Huntsville area, but is still lower than it was during the worst of the pandem
