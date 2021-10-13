Huskers flip Millard South standout Gage Stenger from Kansas State
Huskers flip Millard South standout Gage Stenger from Kansas State
Parker Gabriel - Daily Journal
10/13/21
shares
Stenger has put up huge numbers so far for Millard South this season and could end up playing multiple positions in college.
Read Full Story on journalstar.com
