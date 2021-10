Daniel Cormier might not think Fedor Emelianenko would have fared so well in the UFC during the 2009-2012 era, but ‘DC’ is no Fedor hater — in fact, he is one of ‘The Last Emperor’s’ biggest fans. ‘DC’ clarified his recent comments about Emelianenko being ‘average at best’ in the UFC during 2009-2012 in a YouTube video.