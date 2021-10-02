"I Am Not A Baby-Making Machine": Thousands March For Abortion Rights In Protest Of Texas's New Law
"I Am Not A Baby-Making Machine": Thousands March For Abortion Rights In Protest Of Texas's New Law
Stephanie K. Baer - BuzzFeed News
10/2/21
In Washington DC, demonstrators marched to the Supreme Court. Justices will hear arguments on a major challenge to Roe v. Wade in December.
Read Full Story on buzzfeednews.com
