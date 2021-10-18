'I freaked out': Ultra-rare catfish caught in Missouri, released into Mississippi River
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Astronauts capture stunning aurora from International Space Station
Social reaction: Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot lead Chicago Sky to first-ever WNBA title
Best Buy continues healthcare push with Current Health acquisition
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Fact check: No staff or students quit Illinois school amid vaccine protest
Candace Parker celebrates Sky’s WNBA championship with Portillo’s
Arizona Fall League Recap: Braves prospects struggle in opening week
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
City data: 64% of Chicago police employees reported vaccination status
Chicago police officer shot in Lincoln Park after altercation at Ulta Beauty
Fact check: No staff or students quit Illinois school amid vaccine protest
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Cubs' next move: Hiring a new hitting coach
Chicago Officials Urge Residents to Get COVID Vaccines Ahead of Thanksgiving
COVID-19 has killed 1 of every 500 Illinois residents
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Chicago Police Officer Shot Near North And Sheffield Avenues
1 in custody after Chicago police officer shot in Lincoln Park
Talk of the County reader opinion: God is disappointed Superman is now bisexual
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'I freaked out': Ultra-rare catfish caught in Missouri, released into Mississippi River
Joe Millitzer - FOX4 Kansas City
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
A fisherman in Missouri caught an extremely rare piebald blue catfish weighing 36 pounds in the Mississippi River.
Read Full Story on fox2now.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Missouri averaging less than 800 COVID cases for the first time in months
MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri DHSS adds 74 coronavirus related deaths after analyzing death certificates
Data breach prompts review at Missouri teacher pension fund
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL