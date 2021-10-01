I wrote a book about a pandemic hitting Alaska. The reality is worse.
I wrote a book about a pandemic hitting Alaska. The reality is worse.
Don Rearden - Alaska Dispatch News
10/1/21
I feared and envisioned Alaska struggling horribly if a pandemic hit, but I didn’t ever expect we would turn our backs upon the people trying to save us.
Read Full Story on adn.com
