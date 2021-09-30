Idaho Lawmaker Wasn't Fleeing When He Was Arrested In Georgia, Lawyer Says
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Texas man sentenced for Kansas crash
Franchise tagging Justin Simmons for a second-straight season might mean a long-term deal with the Broncos is imminent
1 Mistake Every NFL Team Must Avoid Making in the 2021 NFL Draft
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Looking for work? More than 60,000 jobs are open in Kansas; Here’s how to apply
Chiefs gambling that Gordon can stay out of trouble in KC
No. 6 Oklahoma visits K-State for first Big 12 road game
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Kansas City receives $25,000 grant to commission street art
Looking for work? More than 60,000 jobs are open in Kansas; Here’s how to apply
Woman says she tried running Kansas City mechanic with gun over to protect her kids
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Bieber 3 solid innings, Indians avoid 3-game sweep by Royals
Kansas City receives $25,000 grant to commission street art
Oklahoma at Kansas State odds, picks and prediction
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Looking for work? More than 60,000 jobs are open in Kansas; Here’s how to apply
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State Football Prediction and Preview
Analyzing the Great, Good, Bad and Ugly of the 2021 Royals
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Idaho Lawmaker Wasn't Fleeing When He Was Arrested In Georgia, Lawyer Says
@RadioDawson - Boise State Public Radio
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
A lawyer for former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger says his client was not evading a warrant when he was arrested in Georgia over the weekend.
Read Full Story on boisestatepublicradio.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Not a Drill: Lime Skittles Are Back
Friday Office Cocktail: Black and White Russian
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Max This Month
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL