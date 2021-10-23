Illinois Democrats are going for a second Latino congressional seat in their new legislative remap
Illinois Democrats are going for a second Latino congressional seat in their new legislative remap
Dave McKinney - WBEZ
10/23/21
The Democratic-drawn map also would crowd four GOP incumbents into two downstate congressional districts. It could get a final vote next week.
Read Full Story on wbez.org
