Illinois lawmakers sound alarm on postal delivery delays
Illinois lawmakers sound alarm on postal delivery delays
Sneha Dey - Chicago Sun-Times
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
Even after Eddie Morgan Jr. was brought in as Chicago’s executive postmaster to improve service, the city remains the second worst served postal district in the country.
Read Full Story on chicago.suntimes.com
