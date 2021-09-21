Illinois professor charged with hate crime after he allegedly spat on Black woman, used N-word
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Texas man sentenced for Kansas crash
Franchise tagging Justin Simmons for a second-straight season might mean a long-term deal with the Broncos is imminent
1 Mistake Every NFL Team Must Avoid Making in the 2021 NFL Draft
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Meet the frontline heroes of the coronavirus pandemic
Wins for Kansas: Jordan's Helping Hands
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' Cereal
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Robby Steinhardt Dies: Violinist, Founding Member Of Rock Band Kansas Was 71
Texas man sentenced for Kansas crash
Franchise tagging Justin Simmons for a second-straight season might mean a long-term deal with the Broncos is imminent
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Texas man sentenced for Kansas crash
Franchise tagging Justin Simmons for a second-straight season might mean a long-term deal with the Broncos is imminent
Kansas Dept. of Labor releases unemployment fraud attempts, payments
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Robby Steinhardt Dies: Violinist, Founding Member Of Rock Band Kansas Was 71
Texas man sentenced for Kansas crash
Franchise tagging Justin Simmons for a second-straight season might mean a long-term deal with the Broncos is imminent
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Illinois professor charged with hate crime after he allegedly spat on Black woman, used N-word
NBCNews - NBC News
9/21/21
Join the Community
shares
The National University of Health Sciences has suspended Alberto Friedmann "pending the results of a university investigation," officials said.
Read Full Story on nbcnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
California, Puerto Rico Removed From Chicago's Travel Advisory
From the street to the lab: Chicago police sort and test a vast amount of weapons recovered as they combat violence
Which sports team is the most requested for Illinois specialty license plates?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL