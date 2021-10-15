In all the wrong places
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Sharing Greek culture: Fayetteville's Greek community to hold annual spaghetti dinner
Bears look to stay hot, upset Fayetteville State for shot at CIAA Southern Division championship game
NC State Fair 2021: Lobster pops and 24 other new foods to try this year
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Weather Permitting: Could this be fall? Cool air coming to the region this weekend
Meet the Golfweek's Best course raters: Dr. Sanjay Shah fell hard for golf
Sharing Greek culture: Fayetteville's Greek community to hold annual spaghetti dinner
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Four new COVID-19 deaths make 433 in Rowan since start of pandemic
Alleged Hit-And-Run Driver Returns to Scene, Hits Police Officer and Drags Her 50 Feet
Weather Permitting: Could this be fall? Cool air coming to the region this weekend
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
College football Week 7 top 25 betting odds, picks, schedule and TV info
Meet the Golfweek's Best course raters: Dr. Sanjay Shah fell hard for golf
Feeling 'a little slow,' Vikings' Anthony Barr knocks off rust in return to defense
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
In all the wrong places
by Trent Reedy - Washington Examiner
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
A sailor would learn the layout of the ship by carrying this bag to check in at offices at different places around the vessel. But the custom had an unfortunate side effect. The packet, known as the “beat-me-up bag,
Read Full Story on washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Three fitness elements you're probably overthinking
Sumiko Inaba happy to put out great example for daughter as she continues MMA journey
2A Volleyball: Monarchs dominate Trappers in easy sweep
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL