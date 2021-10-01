IN General Assembly approves new congressional, state legislative districts
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Royals: Live updates from Game 159
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Cleveland commission OKs plans for dozens of townhouses near former St. Luke’s hospital site
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Cleveland Browns: The OBR Staff Predicts The Vikings Game
Cleveland commission OKs plans for dozens of townhouses near former St. Luke’s hospital site
Acreage Holdings officially acquires Ohio marijuana company Greenleaf Gardens
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Cleveland commission OKs plans for dozens of townhouses near former St. Luke’s hospital site
Acreage Holdings officially acquires Ohio marijuana company Greenleaf Gardens
Explosives discovered during Ohio State Highway Patrol traffic stop; 1 in custody
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
For Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, post-pandemic recovery now projected to take years
Cops in Euclid, Ohio, are out of control
Long time Cleveland sports radio personality Matt Loede dies from cancer – Terry Pluto
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
IN General Assembly approves new congressional, state legislative districts
Briana Brownlee - Wane
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
On Friday, the Indiana General Assembly approved the new congressional and state legislative district lines. Every 10 years after the census,
Read Full Story on wane.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
COLUMN: Indiana football losses can't be painful if you're already numb
Inside the Box Score: Key stats from Penn State's win over Indiana
Report Card: Grading Penn State's win over Indiana
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL