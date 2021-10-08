Incumbent seeks second term on Lenexa City Council in 3rd Ward
Incumbent seeks second term on Lenexa City Council in 3rd Ward
Sydnie Holzfaster - FOX4 Kansas City
10/8/21
After securing 43 percent of the vote in the primary, Melanie Arroyo will challenge incumbent Corey Hunt in the 3rd Ward on the Lenexa City Council.
Read Full Story on fox4kc.com
