Indiana's lowest COVID-19 positivity rates found in Monroe, Tippecanoe counties
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Best Buy continues healthcare push with Current Health acquisition
Sex Offender Fails To Register, Arrested: Blotter
‘Magnet fishing’ from bridges in downtown Elgin nets a surprising catch — 3 rusty handguns
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Blood donations drop to critically low levels
‘He’s the complete package’: Luke Lehnen starts out 5-0, grabs mantle as the latest great quarterback for North Central College
This is what we can learn from Ted Lasso’s panic attacks
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Pandemic job recovery in Illinois lags other states
Bradley University professor develops artificial intelligence software
Blood donations drop to critically low levels
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Franklin Park fire chief, officials, promote Illinois’ 10-year sealed smoke detector law
Illinois lawmakers call for hearings on high heating bills
Pandemic job recovery in Illinois lags other states
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Watch now: Franky West moves into starting role with Illinois State defense
5-star Champaign native Kylan Boswell visiting Illinois this weekend
Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Shoreline salmon, nice blues, waiting on fall feed, trout opener
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Indiana's lowest COVID-19 positivity rates found in Monroe, Tippecanoe counties
Kristen Eskow - WTTV
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
The two counties with the lowest COVID-19 positivity rates in Indiana are home to two of the state’s biggest universities. Data from the Indiana Department of
Read Full Story on cbs4indy.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
As Illinois bans immigration detention, a county in Indiana looks to cash in
Big Ten notebook: Indiana's Penix Jr. week-to-week, Gophers' Potts out for season
Indiana hairdresser linked to QAnon to be jailed for Capitol rioting
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL