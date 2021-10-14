Investigators add cadaver dog to ongoing search for Brian Laundrie in Florida's vast Carlton Reserve
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Want to fill out a Top 20 ballot? After Week 5's games, rounding out the Power Poll wasn't easy
Hasbro Hires Carrie Ratner to Lead Global Corporate Communications
Jo Yu Ri Talks About Her Goals As A Solo Artist, Working With Lee Seok Hoon For Duet, And More
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Threatening messages reportedly directed at Rhode Island teacher who opposes critical race theory
'UConn baby': Khalid El-Amin's Connecticut-born son playing a graduate season at Rhode Island
Rhode Island Food Fix: 5 brilliant bismark pastries to satisfy your sweet tooth
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Joe Trillo may run for RI lieutenant governor
Keep moving if you want to hook some tautog
Aespa, NCT 127, Mamamoo, Got7’s Youngjae And Iz*One’s Jo Yu-Ri: The Bestselling Albums In Korea
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Festival Ballet Providence to Present CONTINUING POINTS
🌱 EAST PROVIDENCE DAILY: 640 Jack-o-Lanterns, Water Fire
Joe Trillo may run for RI lieutenant governor
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
🌱 EAST PROVIDENCE DAILY: 640 Jack-o-Lanterns, Water Fire
GOP leader Filippi: Rhode Island ‘needs to kill’ the Lifespan-CNE deal
Mike Renzi, a Jazz Singer’s Best Friend, Dies at 80
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Investigators add cadaver dog to ongoing search for Brian Laundrie in Florida's vast Carlton Reserve
Erin Snodgrass - YAHOO!News
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Authorities will be joined by K9 Diesel, a three-year-old Labrador Retriever certified in human remains detection, according to The Daily Mail.
Read Full Story on insider.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Florida scientists bring hope to breast cancer patients through groundbreaking research
Florida college students support diversity quotas in admissions, job hiring but not for football
Acevedo expected to testify as Miami commissioners discuss 8 reasons why city manager opted for police chief's suspension
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL