The body matched Petito’s description, but forensic testing is still underway to confirm her identity. Last updated on September 19, 2021, at 7:08 p.m. ET Posted on September 19, 2021, at 5:56 p.m. ET Investigators said they found a body Sunday in the Bridger-Teton National Forest that they believe is 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito,