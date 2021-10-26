Iowa pediatricians prepare for vaccine authorization for kids ages 5-11
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
2 Atlanta Braves pitchers with ties to CT step up to the mound for 2021 World Series
Walking and talking, Sen. Chris Murphy hits the Connecticut roads
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
UConn men’s, women’s basketball teams talk new season at Big East Media Day
UConn defeats Yale for first victory, avoids further embarrassment
Manchester Road Race Vaccine Clinic Location Changed
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
This Week in CT: As the state is preparing for a green future, there’s one thing holding people back from buying electric cars
2 Atlanta Braves pitchers with ties to CT step up to the mound for 2021 World Series
CT Trial Firm To Sponsor Race To Fill The Pantry 5K
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
This Week in CT: As the state is preparing for a green future, there’s one thing holding people back from buying electric cars
2 Atlanta Braves pitchers with ties to CT step up to the mound for 2021 World Series
Community mourning 2 WCSU lacrosse players killed in Friday crash
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Grooms takes over at quarterback, leads Yale past Penn
Working to make a difference in East Hartford through racial equity art
Libya conference hopes to salvage planned December elections
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Iowa pediatricians prepare for vaccine authorization for kids ages 5-11
Lauren Johnson - KCCI Des Moines on MSN.com
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
On Tuesday, an FDA advisory panel will vote on approving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11. Full approval could come as early as next week.
Read Full Story on kcci.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Public visitation scheduled for state trooper who died while responding to crash
Taxpayers Association of Central Iowa warns against political vitriol
Iowa loses key funding as domestic violence deaths rise
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL