Is Senate candidate and Arizona AG Mark Brnovich trying to kill Republican voters?
Is Senate candidate and Arizona AG Mark Brnovich trying to kill Republican voters?
EJ Montini - Arizona Republic on MSN.com
10/1/21
Mark Brnovich recently asked a room of Republican voters, 'If you can get COVID after you've had the vaccine ... what's the point of the vaccine'.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
