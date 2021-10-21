It's back: 'The Rocky Horror Show'
It's back: 'The Rocky Horror Show'
none - Hawaii Tribune-Herald
10/21/21
Put on your costumes and prepare for a night of fun as the Hilo Community Players put on a live production of Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” to celebrate Halloween.
