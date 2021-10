'I've NEVER seen a baby that big!' Arizona mother gives birth to 14 LB. boy via C-section - and the tot is already wearing clothes meant for a six-to-nine-month-old

Cary Patonai was only 38 weeks pregnant when her water broke on October 4. She went in for a C-section and delivered Finnely, who weighed 14lbs., 1oz. and measured 23.75 inches.