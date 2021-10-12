Jackson residents frustrated and call for more to be done to increase safety after drive-by shooting in downtown Jackson
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
2 Brand-New 'Harry Potter' Virtual Reality Experiences Take You Back to the Hogwarts
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Coors Churns Out Boozy Ice Cream Flavor With Tipsy Scoop
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
2 Brand-New 'Harry Potter' Virtual Reality Experiences Take You Back to the Hogwarts
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Postal Service Honors Maryland Lighthouse in New Forever Stamp
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
2 Brand-New 'Harry Potter' Virtual Reality Experiences Take You Back to the Hogwarts
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Jackson residents frustrated and call for more to be done to increase safety after drive-by shooting in downtown Jackson
Quentin Smith - MS NEWS NOW
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
The Jackson Police Department continues to investigate a drive-by shooting that ended with multiple cars being wrecked.
Read Full Story on wlbt.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Mississippi demands repayment of millions taken in welfare fraud; Brett Favre on list
Mississippi Student Beats COVID, but Needs Transplant After Virus Attacked Kidney
Constitutional challenge of Canada's abortion laws struck down as scandalous and vexatious
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL