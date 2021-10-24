James Foley Freedom Run in Rochester has a mission to protect journalists
James Foley Freedom Run in Rochester has a mission to protect journalists
Karen Dandurant - Foster's Daily Democrat
10/24/21
The James W. Foley Freedom Run is not just a road race, but a celebration of a journalist's courage and dedication to truth.
