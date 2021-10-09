Jim Kaat, MLB Network broadcaster, uses '40 acres' off the cuff during Astros Game 2 telecast
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Woman accused of telling Black child she’d kneel on his neck
Manchester United Rumors: Paul Pogba Again Hints At A Future Away From Old Trafford
The Untold Truth Of Derry Girls
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Manchester Firefighters Unions endorse Joyce Craig
The Ridge in Rochester withdraws expansion plan; developer says project still on track
Union hockey ready to leave behind bad taste of 2019-20 season
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Attention drivers: Dover's Central Ave. construction to extend hours
NH Primary Source: Contentious GOP primary for Derry NH House seat prompts complaint, AG review
Draconid And Orionid Meteors Peaking In New Hampshire
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Attention drivers: Dover's Central Ave. construction to extend hours
NH Primary Source: Contentious GOP primary for Derry NH House seat prompts complaint, AG review
Rundlett plan considers moving fifth grade
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
‘Now’ is the Time to Visit the Heritage Museum Trail
Foley Freedom Run
Concord Chamber Of Commerce Names 2021 Citizen Of The Year
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Jim Kaat, MLB Network broadcaster, uses '40 acres' off the cuff during Astros Game 2 telecast
Astros game broadcaster getting heat over use of '40 acres' - abc13.com on MSN.com
10/9/21
Join the Community
shares
The MLB Network commentator used the terminology linked to slavery-era America during banter to describe a White Sox star.
Read Full Story on abc13.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Restrictive Texas abortion law back in effect as appeals court issues temporary stay
ATP Flight School Unveils New Airline Pilot Training Center in Arlington, TX
Abortion services resume at Texas clinics after judge blocks six-week ban
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL