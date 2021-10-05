Joe Arpaio announces 2022 run for mayor of Phoenix suburb
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
October is Honolulu Pride Month: Here’s how you can celebrate
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will preserve the quirks of the originals
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
First Humpback Whale Of The Season Spotted Off Hawaii’s Coast
Understanding the story: Kona Pacific PCS students take on the Legend of Makoa
It's the Final Week to Enter Park West Gallery's 'Made in Hawaii' Artist Contest
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Hawaiian Estate Built by Sylvester Stallone Is as Close to the Beach as It Gets in Kilauea
To stop the spread of little fire ants, state raises awareness for early detection
The PM Called Social Media A ‘Coward’s Place’, Which Is A Bit Rich From Old Mate Hawaii Five-O
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Accomplished ocean rower stops in Hawaii on way to Asia, Mount Everest
Accelerator’s New Venture Fund Is Helping Ag-Based Companies Expand
Tourism in jeopardy?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Accomplished ocean rower stops in Hawaii on way to Asia, Mount Everest
Hawaii schools warn against ‘devious licks’ social media trend
Your Guide to Kāneʻohe, Oʻahu
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Joe Arpaio announces 2022 run for mayor of Phoenix suburb
KTAR.com - KTAR News
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio will be 90 by the time votes are cast, but on Tuesday he announced a 2022 run for mayor of Fountain Hills.
Read Full Story on ktar.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Dia de los Muertos Festival to take place at Mesa Arts Center later this month
Arizona police release videos, files in Charles Vallow case
Monitoring rainwater quality in Arizona
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL