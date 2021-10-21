Joey Lenane, Xaverian carry the day in Division 1 South golf tournament
Joey Lenane, Xaverian carry the day in Division 1 South golf tournament
Brendan Kurie - The Boston Globe on MSN.com
10/21/21
The senior carded a 1-under-par 71 to win the individual title by two strokes and power the Hawks to the team title ahead of Hingham and Wellesley.
Read Full Story on bostonglobe.com
