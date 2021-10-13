Johns Creek-Area Unemployment Rate Improves In August: Feds
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Walking and talking, Sen. Chris Murphy hits the Connecticut roads
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Manchester Road Race Vaccine Clinic Location Changed
Hartford Marathon returns with thousands running, cheering, and celebrating
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
East preview: Bucks have the title, 76ers, Nets have drama
Former Boston Fed president upbeat on digital dollar, says it won’t displace bitcoin, stablecoins
Walking and talking, Sen. Chris Murphy hits the Connecticut roads
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Windsor Locks-East Windsor-Area Unemployment Rate Improves In August: Feds
Granby-East Granby-Area Unemployment Rate Improves In August: Feds
East preview: Bucks have the title, 76ers, Nets have drama
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
East preview: Bucks have the title, 76ers, Nets have drama
Manchester Road Race Vaccine Clinic Location Changed
Alders pass resolution supporting Transportation Climate Initiative
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Johns Creek-Area Unemployment Rate Improves In August: Feds
Local Data - Patch
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
The latest available local unemployment figures are for August; that rate improved since July in the Johns Creek area and continues to be lower than it was the beginning of the pa
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Columbus native, Sanders Hickey, looks forward to Hall of Fame induction after 48 years in the radio industry
Judge dismisses Georgia lawsuit alleging fraud in 2020 election
Georgia Voters' Ballot Fraud Case Tossed, Official Hails It as a 'Win for Democracy'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL