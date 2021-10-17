Jon Gruden social commentary sparks classic Bill Burr rant
Jon Gruden social commentary sparks classic Bill Burr rant
Ryan Gaydos - Fox News
10/17/21
shares
Bill Burr went on another classic comedic rant on Thursday after he saw a comment about Jon Gruden and the fallout from his email controversy earlier in the week.
Read Full Story on foxnews.com
