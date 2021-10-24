Jones tosses 2 TDs, Patriots roll 54-13 as Jets lose Wilson
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Around Montclair: Vaccine Proof|Obama Rally|Indigenous People
A 'Big Deal' For Newark: New TV Show Will Film At Symphony Hall
High School Sports In Newark Area: This Week In Preps
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
'You don’t have to wait until Nov. 2 to cast your ballot' says Obama in NJ stop for Murphy
Speedy McCullum sparks Newark Central football past Hoboken, 22-20
How to Watch Capitals vs. Devils Thursday
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Sabres drop second straight in OT loss to New Jersey
Obama makes push for Murphy, early voting opens in NJ governor’s race
Barack Obama Rips GOP Candidate for New Jersey Gov. Over 'Stop the Steal' Rally Denial
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
President Joe Biden to visit Portal North Bridge groundbreaking, tour NJ school
Newark Police Department Is Done Releasing Mugshots for Minor Crimes
Observations: Dustin Tokarski salvages a point for tired Sabres in New Jersey
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Observations: Dustin Tokarski salvages a point for tired Sabres in New Jersey
Obama, campaigning in Newark, says Murphy’s done N.J. proud
Barack Obama Rips GOP Candidate for New Jersey Gov. Over 'Stop the Steal' Rally Denial
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Jones tosses 2 TDs, Patriots roll 54-13 as Jets lose Wilson
KYLE HIGHTOWER, Associated Press - WPIX
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
The Patriots walked off the field Sunday with the type of win that had eluded them. The Jets left with two losses, one that could further complicate an already frustrating
Read Full Story on pix11.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Vintage Halloween Costumes That Will Haunt You Forever
The Difference Between Halloween and Día de los Muertos
4 Last-Minute Beauty Makeup Looks for Halloween
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL