Josh Grider Shares New Single 'Life's A Party'
Josh Grider Shares New Single 'Life's A Party'
Michael Major - BroadwayWorld
10/12/21
Josh Grider has released 'Life's A Party,' the new single from his upcoming record 'Long Way From Las Cruces'. Listen to the new track and check out Grider's upcoming tour dates!
Read Full Story on broadwayworld.com
