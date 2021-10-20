JSU honors fallen Vietnam War soldiers
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Odds & Trends: Purdue Up for Iowa Homecoming
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Western Iowa Tech's Comet Radio goes on a 24-hour on-air marathon for College Radio Day
MATTHEW O'KANE: Here's why you should vote for me for Sioux City Council
State Auditor identifies concerns during reaudit of Sioux City Community School District
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
4 Downs: Gazette staff answer Iowa high School football questions on Week 9 and the playoffs
Siouxlanders come out for 45th Sioux City CROP Hunger Walk
Drought Continues In Upper Missouri River Basin
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Randy Feenstra to run for second term in Iowa's 4th Congressional District
Lorenzen named next Command Chief at 185th
Doctor recommends prostate cancer screenings for men over 50, and earlier for men at higher risk
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
4 Downs: Gazette staff answer Iowa high School football questions on Week 9 and the playoffs
Meet the Artist Denise Henry-Semple in Medora Oct. 20
Photos: Meet The Husband Of NFL Reporter Charissa Thompson
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
JSU honors fallen Vietnam War soldiers
WVTM 13 Digital - WVTM 13 on MSN.com
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
The Jacksonville State University Board of Trustees passed a resolution on Oct. 19 honoring the six fallen soldiers who were students or graduates of the university.
Read Full Story on wvtm13.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Freed by Gov. Matt Bevin, Dayton Jones agrees to prison term for nearly fatal sodomy
Buddy Bench in Corbin inspires Fr. Sichko to fund one in Lexington
Freshman fraternity member at Kentucky dies from 'presumed alcohol toxicity'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL