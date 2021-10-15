Judge wary of ordering Palm Beach Gardens hospital to give ivermectin to COVID patient
Judge wary of ordering Palm Beach Gardens hospital to give ivermectin to COVID patient
Jane Musgrave - Palm Beach Post on MSN.com
10/15/21
Tamara Drock's family wants her treated with a drug not yet approved for COVID cases. A judge is deciding how much power the court has in these cases.
Read Full Story on palmbeachpost.com
