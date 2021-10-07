Juvenile charged for Sept. 2 Hellgate High School lockdown
Juvenile charged for Sept. 2 Hellgate High School lockdown
Zoe Buchli - Missoulian
10/7/21
Administrators locked down the campus after lunch on Sept. 2 after students reported their classmates had said they had a firearm and would start shooting at 1:30 p.m.
